Barack Obama in Chicago to attend foundation meeting, visit One Summer Chicago students

President Barack Obama meets with One Summer Chicago students Tuesday, August 28, 2018. (Barack Obama/Facebook)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
President Barack Obama was in Chicago Tuesday, meeting with student participants in the One Summer Chicago Program and thanking community members for their support at an Obama Foundation meeting.

Obama joined One Summer Chicago students at Eric Solorio Academy High School in the city's Gage Park neighborhood to meet with students who spent their summer learning smartphone app development. The program builds on Obama's Computer Science For All initiative, which was launched in 2016.

President Obama was also scheduled to meet with Obama Foundation Scholars from Columbia University and the University of Chicago at the Chicago Arts Incubator, his office said.


Later, Obama went to a foundation meeting in Jackson Park to thank community members and give residents and neighborhood groups an update on the next steps of the city and federal review processes.
