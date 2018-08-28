.@BarackObama and @ChicagosMayor spent the afternoon at @SolorioHS with youth who learned coding as part of Chicago's summer jobs program, hearing about the students' experiences and their plans. As Pres. Obama said, the program gives youth "exposure to what might be possible.” pic.twitter.com/vk1Rk4iDvW — Adam Collins (@AdamDCollins) August 28, 2018

President Barack Obama was in Chicago Tuesday, meeting with student participants in the One Summer Chicago Program and thanking community members for their support at an Obama Foundation meeting.Obama joined One Summer Chicago students at Eric Solorio Academy High School in the city's Gage Park neighborhood to meet with students who spent their summer learning smartphone app development. The program builds on Obama's Computer Science For All initiative, which was launched in 2016.President Obama was also scheduled to meet with Obama Foundation Scholars from Columbia University and the University of Chicago at the Chicago Arts Incubator, his office said.Later, Obama went to a foundation meeting in Jackson Park to thank community members and give residents and neighborhood groups an update on the next steps of the city and federal review processes.