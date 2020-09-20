ruth bader ginsburg

Plans for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's funeral services underway

WASHINGTON -- The country is preparing to say its final goodbyes to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the towering women's rights champion who became the court's second female justice.

Already, the country's most powerful politicians reacted with reverence for her work, and hundreds of mourners blanketed the court's grounds with flowers, but plans for official and private ceremonies are underway.

As a part of the Supreme Court tradition, justices traditionally lie in repose inside the court's Great Hall -- the chamber just inside the doors at the top of the marble steps. There, other justices, clerks, the press and the public can pay their respects.

By tradition, a large painted portrait of the justice is displayed nearby.

Yet this may not be the case for Ginsburg's memorial, as the court building has been closed since April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her bench chair and the bench directly in front of it have been draped with black wool crepe, another long-held practice that dates back to 1873. Another black drape was hung over the courtroom doors.

In light of what Chief Justice John Roberts has called Ginsburg's "historic stature," family and the court may hold another public memorial before she is buried.

Her family plans to hold a private funeral at Arlington National Cemetery, where Ginsburg will be buried next to her husband Marty.

She will be the 14th justice buried at Arlington, joining Associate Justices Thurgood Marshall, John Paul Stevens and Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., among others.

At this moment, neither the Supreme Court nor Ginsburg's family has announced dates for the services.

The flags on the court's front plaza will be flown at half-staff for 30 days.
