I-TEAM

Police crack down on illegal parking after I-Team report

An ABC7 I-Team Investigation
By
CHICAGO (WLS) --


Residents say there's been a crackdown on illegal parking after an I-Team investigation into CTA workers taking up residential permit spots.

WATCH: Are CTA workers using vests & hats for prime parking spots?
EMBED More News Videos

The I-Team uncovers Chicago Transit Authority workers using their uniforms to break parking rules.



One woman told the I-Team she's seeing major changes on her block. She said violators are now getting ticketed regularly- and there are fewer cars using CTA vests and hats to take up parking spots.

New video shows a Chicago police officer looking for residential permit violators near the CTA Red Line station on 95th and Lafayette. Tickets were issued for cars that did not have the proper permits. Tiffany Alexander-Jones took the video and said she's glad the city is cracking down.

"As you can see, there are only people parked on my block who live here now , thank you so much I can finally have company! Thanks ABC 7," Alexander-Jones said.

The newly-ticketed cars didn't have CTA uniforms on display, but Alexander-Jones called the I-Team because CTA workers were using vests and hats to take up the residential spots on her block. The I-Team found several examples.

Alexander-Jones, who has multiple sclerosis, even has a designated disabled spot but said that too gets taken by vehicles.

She said the problem is caused by heightened demand for parking during the Red Line station renovation. You can see CTA vests and hats line the other side of the road, where it is legal to park.

The CTA said it does "...not condone its employees or contractors disobeying any parking regulations, nor do we allow the placement of a CTA vest in a vehicle window to circumvent parking restrictions..."

The CTA also said it met with contractors to emphasize the importance of parking rules and it will make sure workers are complying. When asked for comment on the new crackdown, a spokesperson for the city's finance department said the city always "enforces municipal code."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyI-TeamparkingCTAWest ChesterfieldChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Are CTA workers using vests & hats for prime parking spots?
I-TEAM
Couple says strangers hijacked their hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
Chicago Trump adviser George Papadopoulos will admit 'inaccuracies'
U.S. says terrorist bomb wizard who targeted Chicago is now dead
Cardinal Cupich one-on-one with ABC7 I-Team as church faces new clergy abuse crisis
More I-Team
SOCIETY
New guidelines for child car seats drop age-specific milestone
'The Village Voice' ceases all publication
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join Lin-Manuel Miranda at 'Hamilton'
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin's funeral: Mourners say goodbye to Queen of Soul
Workers used torch before explosion at water reclamation plant on Far South Side, CFD says
1 killed, 2 injured in Woodlawn shooting
Mayor touts CPS educational gains
Homewood Dairy Queen reopens after fatal crash
Washington says goodbye to late Sen. John McCain
Woman killed, man hurt in West Garfield Park shooting, police say
Woman shot, killed by California police ID'd as actress on 'ER'
Show More
Disney reveals details of Oga's Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
'The Village Voice' ceases all publication
Man wanted in 1994 Logan Square murder found in Mexico
White Castle offering free bacon sliders, but there's a catch
More News