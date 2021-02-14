'Archie is going to be a big brother': Prince Harry, Meghan expecting 2nd baby

LONDON -- Another "royal baby" is on the way!Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News Sunday."We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the spokesperson said in a statement.The couple has not yet announced a due date or the sex of the baby.The upcoming addition to the royal family will be Queen Elizabeth II's 10th great-grandchild. The baby will be eighth in line to the British throne.Harry and Meghan wed in 2018, and the dutchess gave birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor nearly one year later.In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California.In November, Meghan revealed that she had a miscarriage in July 2020, giving a personal account of the traumatic experience in hope of helping others.