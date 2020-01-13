Society

Royal summit: Queen agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting Canada House in London, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, after their recent stay in Canada. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON -- Queen Elizabeth II says she has agreed to grant Prince Harry and Meghan their wish for a more independent life that will see them move part-time to Canada.

The British monarch says in a statement that a summit of senior royals on Monday was "constructive."

She said it had been "agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK."

The queen says there are still issues to be resolved but she wants it done within days.

Full text of statement from the queen:

"Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."
Related topics:
societyroyalsqueen elizabethroyal familyprince harrymeghan markleu.s. & worldroyal rumble
