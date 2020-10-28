Soldier serving in Kuwait surprised by University of Chicago with video call announcing he's been accepted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A US soldier stationed a half a world away gets some very good news and it was personally delivered by the University of Chicago.Army Specialist Nate Getahun was thrilled to get a live confirmation at his post in Kuwait that he's been accepted to the U of C for next fall.Nate is one of the first students accepted under the school's "Stand Together" program, aimed at expanding admission to under-represented groups, including veterans. The program has a customized application proves for active duty service members and veterans.Nate was surrounded by his unit leaders when he got the good news.Nate joined ABC7 Wednesday from Kuwait to talk about his acceptance.