South Side leaders deliver food to Roseland Community Hospital while medical workers battle local COVID-19 outbreak

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a community effort for those working so hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Josephine "Mother" Wade, the Rev. James Meeks and 34th Ward Alderman Carrie Austin were among those delivering food to Roseland Community Hospital Friday.

Austin said she's grateful to those working at the hospital.

"They're coming every day to serve in this community and others. Because it's not just about 34 ... anyone that wants to come to this facility and get checked (is able to)," Austin said.

Roseland Hospital is doing walk-in and drive-in COVID-19 testing every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
