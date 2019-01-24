SOCIETY

Veteran who lost leg in Afghanistan stops to help Colin Powell change flat tire

EMBED </>More Videos

Veteran stops to help Gen. Colin Powell.

Colin Powell said he got a flat tire while driving to Walter Reed Military Hospital on Wednesday, and a veteran who was driving by stopped to help the former secretary of state.


Powell said he struggled to loosen the lug bolts, but that's when he saw a man pull up in front of his car.

As the stranger got out of his vehicle, Powell noticed he had an artificial leg.

The man who stopped, Anthony Maggert, lost his leg in Afghanistan when he was a civilian employee.

Maggert said he recognized Powell and wanted to help him.

Once the tire was changed, Powell said they both "hurriedly headed off to appointments at Walter Reed."

"Thanks, Anthony. You touched my soul and reminded me about what this country is all about and why it is so great. Let's stop screaming at each other. Let's just take care of each other. You made my day," Powell wrote in a Facebook post.

Powell added that he initially did not get Maggert's information but later Wednesday night, he received this message from his roadside hero:

"Gen. Powell, I hope I never forget today because I'll never forget reading your books. You were always an inspiration, a leader and statesman. After 33 years in the military you were the giant whose shoulders we stood upon to carry the torch to light the way and now it is tomorrow's generation that must do the same. Anthony Maggert."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyveterangood newsfeel goodu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Shedd, Adler: Federal workers get in free during shutdown
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
Celebrity chef's emergency kitchen to feed gov. workers in 12 states
Failed flip severs 13-year-old's spinal cord; HS raises money to help family
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold moves in, as do below-zero wind chills
Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed Cook County sheriff's deputy in Mt. Greenwood
Family kicked off flight when passengers complain about body odor
Revised Lincoln Yards plan approved by Chicago Plan Commission
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police arrest Orland Park mall shooting suspect in Matteson
Baby survives carbon monoxide poisoning; parents found dead
Carol Stream volleyball coach recorded minors in bathroom: prosecutors
Chicago AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory, bitter cold
Show More
Federal agents, correctional officers raise safety concerns due to government shutdown
Suspect charged with DUI in death of Cook County sheriff's deputy
Doomsday Clock remains at 2 minutes to midnight
More News