Windy City Law: Taco Bell, Bieber and more

There's no shortage of legal news happening around the country. Helping us sort it all out is our legal expert, Lou Cairo, a managing partner at GWC Injury Attorneys, one of Chicago's premier personal injury law firms.

Lou discussed the opioid epidemic and the impact settlements across states could have, as well as a New Jersey couple suing Taco Bell over $2.18 and why Justin Bieber is in hot water for using someone else's photo on his Instagram page.

