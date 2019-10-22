There's no shortage of legal news happening around the country. Helping us sort it all out is our legal expert, Lou Cairo, a managing partner at GWC Injury Attorneys, one of Chicago's premier personal injury law firms.
Lou discussed the opioid epidemic and the impact settlements across states could have, as well as a New Jersey couple suing Taco Bell over $2.18 and why Justin Bieber is in hot water for using someone else's photo on his Instagram page.
Got a case for GWC Injury Attorneys? You can reach them at gwclaw.com.
Windy City Law: Taco Bell, Bieber and more
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News