Society

Powerball winning numbers drawn for $344M lottery jackpot; winning ticket sold in North Carolina

The winning ticket for the $344.6 million jackpot was sold in North Carolina.

According to the NC Lottery, the ticket was sold at Carlie C's on North Main Street in Hope Mills.

The ticket won a $344.6 million annuity or a lump sum of $223.3 million.

It marks the largest Powerball jackpot ever in the state.

The winning Powerball numbers for were 6, 15, 34, 45 and 52. The Powerball was 8 and the Power Play was 2X.

"We sold a ticket for 340 million dollars to someone for two bucks," said co-owner of Carlie C's Mack McLamb.

The store gets $50,000 because of the win.

McLamb wants to use the money toward store renovations.

"We're going to have a celebration," he said.

The odds of winning was 1-in-292 million.

Townley Cheek with NC Education Lottery says the winner or winners have 180 days to claim the prize. Cheek says the winner or winners need to sign that ticket right now and hide it. Then contact a tax professional, a lawyer and a financial adviser immediately.

"I'm just so tickled that a winner would come out of Hope Mills," McLamb said. "That we could play a part in not only changing someone's life. But actually changing someone's generational life."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinapowerballu.s. & worldlottery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
43 shot, 6 fatally in violent Chicago weekend
Illinois legislature passes sports betting bill
2 killed in shooting, crash in Old Town
Overtime produces Illinois budget, construction, taxes
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing mom
El Chapo's mother says US approved her visa to visit drug lord
Survivor who crossed path with Virginia gunman thought it was a drill
Show More
Memorial for Maleah grows as community awaits remains results
Florida 911 calls: 'There's a gigantic alligator in my kitchen'
Virginia Beach officials detail 'long gun battle' with shooter
Maleah Davis' mom shares emotional video of Maleah on her third birthday
Follow ABC7's Michelle Gallardo as she runs the Everest Marathon for good cause
More TOP STORIES News