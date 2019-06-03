Powerball winning numbers drawn for $344M lottery jackpot; winning ticket sold in North Carolina

The winning ticket for the $344.6 million jackpot was sold in North Carolina.According to the NC Lottery, the ticket was sold at Carlie C's on North Main Street in Hope Mills.The ticket won a $344.6 million annuity or a lump sum of $223.3 million.It marks the largest Powerball jackpot ever in the state.The winning Powerball numbers for were 6, 15, 34, 45 and 52. The Powerball was 8 and the Power Play was 2X."We sold a ticket for 340 million dollars to someone for two bucks," said co-owner of Carlie C's Mack McLamb.The store gets $50,000 because of the win.McLamb wants to use the money toward store renovations."We're going to have a celebration," he said.The odds of winning was 1-in-292 million.Townley Cheek with NC Education Lottery says the winner or winners have 180 days to claim the prize. Cheek says the winner or winners need to sign that ticket right now and hide it. Then contact a tax professional, a lawyer and a financial adviser immediately."I'm just so tickled that a winner would come out of Hope Mills," McLamb said. "That we could play a part in not only changing someone's life. But actually changing someone's generational life."