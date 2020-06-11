Coalition of black activist groups put up 'tent city' to demand more affordable housing in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several black activist groups are rallying in Woodlawn to demand that the city of Chicago invest in more affordable housing.Protesters put up tents in an empty city lot in the South Side neighborhood Thursday. The temporary "tent city" is intended to send a specific message to City Hall."Here to ask Mayor Lightfoot to remember the black community in Woodlawn and provide for us affordable housing," said Ebonee Green, an organizing member of the Obama CBA Coalition.The demand isn't new."We may be building momentum but this is something that has been going on for awhile," Parrish Brown, Black Youth Project 100.A coalition of black activist organizations say they're fighting to protect the integrity of the Woodlawn community, people they say are under threat of losing their homes to rising rent costs."People are at risk of being displaced by the Obama center coming to the South Side," Brown said. "Increasing the rents and property taxes of people that live here, people that are at risk of being displaced by rising gentrification."So while the groundswell is building for people to put talk into action in fighting for minority communities, these activists are reaffirming their push to protect the places they build."What we're asking is that 75% of these empty lots be allocated for affordable housing," Green said. "There are plenty of other empty lots. We know that on most there will be luxury developments. But we want to make sure when all of these beautiful luxury things come that we have a place here. That there's places for the least of us."