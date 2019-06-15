Some south suburbs warned against drinking tap water due to presence of lead

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- People in parts of the south suburbs are being told not to drink tap water Saturday morning.The warning is for Aqua customers in University Park, Green Garden and Monee Township.The water company says recent test results show high levels of lead in the water.At this point, it's not clear where the lead is coming from but Aqua says it doesn't believe water mains and service lines are the source.In a statement, the company said: