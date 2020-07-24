Chicago Christopher Columbus statue at center of Grant Park protest could come down tonight, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple sources tell ABC7 Eyewitness News that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is planning to have crews remove the statue of Christopher Columbus from Grant Park.Sources said the statue could be taken down as early as Thursday night.The statue was the focus of a protest that turned into a violent clash between Chicago police and protesters last Friday, after protesters tried to tear down the statue.At least 12 people were arrested and 49 officers were injured, police said. Police said projectiles and fireworks were thrown at officers protecting the statue.Protesters said police were unnecessarily violent with them."My tooth was knocked out," said Miracle Boyd. "I have lip abrasions in my mouth. My teeth hurt really bad."The 18-year-old activist had just finished addressing the crowd protesting the Columbus statue when she says she started recording an argument she was having with an officer. That's when Boyd said the cop took a swing in her direction with his left arm."A police officer came up to me and he smacked my phone out of my hand and it hit me in the mouth and my tooth got knocked out," she said.Several videos of the incident surfaced on social media, as did pictures of a bloodied Boyd, who's a member of the youth group GoodKids MadCity. The images show that some of her teeth had been knocked out during the exchange.Boyd said officers took her phone.The police released video showing one person dumping out a backpack of what appeared to be frozen water bottles, which were then thrown at officers. Demonstrators also threw fireworks, and police said one sergeant suffered a broken eye socket from the shrapnel.Police said the PVC pipe used to hold the Black Lives Matters banners had been sharpened, was taken out and then used to jab at officers.People who have called for the statue's removal point to the displacement and mistreatment of Native Americans that followed the colonization of North AmericaItalian Americans in Chicago say Columbus is a symbol of their assimilation and achievement in American culture.Gianni Pasquale of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans responded to news of the possible removal, saying, "The Italian American community feels betrayed. The Mayor's Office is giving into a local and destructive minority. This is not how the Democratic process is supposed to work."Pasquale said the mayor told him both the Columbus statue on Taylor Street in Little Village will also be removed and temporarily housed for public safety reasons.Earlier Thursday night hundreds of people protested near Lightfoot's house in Logan Square, calling for a reallocation of city money. They want the police budget cut and the funding rerouted into social services and community programs.