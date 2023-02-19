WATCH LIVE

fatal crash

1 killed, 2 injured in I-94 crash; southbound lanes closed in South Holland: Illinois State Police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 19, 2023 12:32PM
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway on Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash, involving one vehicle, happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 at 159th Street in south suburban South Holland at about 3:21 a.m., police said.

Police said a male person found lying in the left lane was pronounced dead on the scene. Another male person, who was inside the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A female person, who was also inside the vehicle, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

All southbound lanes remained closed at 6 a.m., police said.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

