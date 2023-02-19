WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
fatal crash

3 killed in fiery crash during Washington Heights drag racing: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 19, 2023 11:13AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were killed in a Friday night crash on Chicago's Far South Side, police said.

A drag racing incident in Washington Heights turned deadly when a vehicle struck a pole, lost control and hit a wall before catching fire just before 11 p.m., police said. The vehicle became engulfed in flames in the 10000 block of South Halsted Street.

The Chicago Fire Department responded and put out the fire, police said.

SEE ALSO | Driver crashes into security fence surrounding Midway Airport tarmac

Police said three people were pronounced dead on the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW