3 killed in fiery crash during Washington Heights drag racing: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were killed in a Friday night crash on Chicago's Far South Side, police said.

A drag racing incident in Washington Heights turned deadly when a vehicle struck a pole, lost control and hit a wall before catching fire just before 11 p.m., police said. The vehicle became engulfed in flames in the 10000 block of South Halsted Street.

The Chicago Fire Department responded and put out the fire, police said.

SEE ALSO | Driver crashes into security fence surrounding Midway Airport tarmac

Police said three people were pronounced dead on the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood