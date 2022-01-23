Chicago man charged in 2021 Bishop Ford crash that killed boy, 4

fatal crash

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 27-year-old Chicago man has been charged with reckless homicide after he was involved in a crash that left a 4-year-old boy dead last year.

William L. Collier III was charged Wednesday in the incident that took the life of 4-year-old William Collier on March 31, 2021. It was not immediately clear if the two were related.

Illinois State Police said about 10:10 a.m. on March 31, two Illinois Department of Transportation help trucks were stopped on northbound Interstate 94, or the Bishop Ford, at 159th Street in South Holland, helping another vehicle.

RELATED: Damari Perry autopsy reveals he died from hypothermia; mother charged with murder

A white SUV struck the back of one of the IDOT trucks, causing the SUV to become fully engulfed in flames, police said.

The boy died on the scene, and Collier was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 59-year-old Schaumburg man who had been in the IDOT truck was also injured in the incident.

On Thursday, Collier had his bond set at $100,000.
