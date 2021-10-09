Man killed in South Holland gas station shooting ID'd after SUV riddled with bullet holes

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A 35-year-old man who was injured in a shooting at a gas station in South Holland Friday afternoon has died, according to officials.The medical examiner identified the victim as Leroy Felton III.A maroon SUV could be seen riddled with bullet holes at the Shell gas station on E. 162nd Street as investigators took photographs and collected evidence.Witnesses said they saw three men approach someone pumping gas and open fire. They said they heard at least four shots before someone inside the gas station called 911.Police have not released any other information.