2 critically injured in South Loop stabbing during fight: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were critically injured a South Loop stabbing early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the stabbing happened in the 800 block of South Plymouth Court just after 4:10 a.m.

A group of people stabbed a 29-year-old woman and a male person, whose age was not immediately known, during a fight, police said.

Police said both victims were transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

