WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 critically injured in South Loop stabbing during fight: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, September 30, 2023 10:22PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were critically injured a South Loop stabbing early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the stabbing happened in the 800 block of South Plymouth Court just after 4:10 a.m.

A group of people stabbed a 29-year-old woman and a male person, whose age was not immediately known, during a fight, police said.

Police said both victims were transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW