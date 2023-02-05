Tenants say South Shore apartment building has been without heat, water since New Year's Eve

Chicago's Department of Buildings says it's responded to seven complaints since January 4 regarding heat at the property.

Tenants say they've been pushed to sign leases for new units with mold, pests and unsafe living conditions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tenants at a South Side apartment building say they've been without heat and water since New Year's Eve.

They think the management company, Catalyst Realty, is trying to force them out of the building near 67th and Paxton in South Shore.

For now, tenants have been relocated to a hotel.

ABC7 has reached out to Catalyst Realty for comment but have not yet heard back.

