Chicago shooting: 2 killed, 3 injured in South Shore, fire officials says

A South Shore, Chicago shooting left two people killed and two others injured after in the 2900 block of East 78th Street, fire officials said.

CHICAGO -- Two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 78th Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, one in critical condition, fire officials said.

Another person was also injured in the shooting, according to police. CFD Spokesperson Larry Merritt confirmed that responders transported a man, who had been involved in the shooting, to a hospital from the McDonald's at East 79th Street & South Yates Boulevard.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)