Chicago shooting: Man killed, another injured in South Shore, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is dead and another is injured after a Monday night shooting on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the South Shore neighborhood's 2100-block of East 71st Street just after 6:45 p.m.

Two men, 53 and 74 years old, were standing near an alley when someone fired shots, police said.

The 53-year-old man, shot in his back, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The 74-year-old man, shot multiple times in his body, was transported to the same hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

