WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
stabbing

Chicago crime: Man stabbed several times near CTA bus stop in South Shore, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 11, 2023 11:36AM
Man stabbed several times near South Side bus stop: Chicago police
EMBED <>More Videos

A man was stabbed near a CTA bus stop in South Shore, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed near a CTA bus stop on Chicago's South Side on Friday night, police said.

The stabbing happened in the South Shore neighborhood near East 76th Street and South South Shore Drive at about 11 p.m., police said. A 61-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when another man reportedly asked him for money before stabbing him several times when he refused.

SEE ALSO | Chicago crime: Woman critically injured in stabbing on CTA platform in Loop, police say

The victim was taken to the hospital in fair condition, police said.

So far, no one is in custody. Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW