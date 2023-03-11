WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
stabbing

Chicago crime: Woman critically injured in stabbing on CTA platform in Loop, police say

ByChristian Piekos and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 11, 2023 11:21AM
Woman stabbed, critically injured on CTA platform: Chicago police
EMBED <>More Videos

A woman was stabbed and critically injured on the Adams and Wabash CTA train platform in the Loop, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was stabbed while waiting for a CTA train in the Loop early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The stabbing happened on the Adams and Wabash platform at about 1:26 a.m., police said. Officers said a man stabbed the 26-year-old woman several times in the chest, abdomen and arm.

The Chicago Fire Department took the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

So far, police have not said if anyone is in custody. Officials did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW