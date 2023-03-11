A woman was stabbed and critically injured on the Adams and Wabash CTA train platform in the Loop, the Chicago Police Department said.

Chicago crime: Woman critically injured in stabbing on CTA platform in Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was stabbed while waiting for a CTA train in the Loop early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The stabbing happened on the Adams and Wabash platform at about 1:26 a.m., police said. Officers said a man stabbed the 26-year-old woman several times in the chest, abdomen and arm.

The Chicago Fire Department took the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

So far, police have not said if anyone is in custody. Officials did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

