2019 ESPYS: When to watch, who's being honored and more

One of the biggest nights in sports is just around the corner: We're one week away from the ESPYS!

When are the 2019 ESPYS?

The ESPYS are airing LIVE on ABC on Wednesday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

Who's hosting the 2019 ESPYS?

Emmy-nominated actor Tracy Morgan has been tapped to host, the show announced last month.

Who's being honored at the 2019 ESPYS?

So far we know that the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance will be going to Rob Mendez, a football coach born without arms or legs. The Pat Tillman Award for Service will go to Kirstie Ennis, a Marine Corps veteran who launched a nonprofit after losing her leg.

What's the history of the ESPYS?

For the past 26 years, the "ESPYS" have honored the best in sports while raising funds and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation was started in 1993 by ESPN and legendary N.C. State basketball coach and sportscaster Jim Valvano.

