2019 ESPYS: When to watch, who's being honored and more

One of the biggest nights in sports is just around the corner: We're one week away from the ESPYS!The ESPYS are airing LIVE on ABC on Wednesday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET.Emmy-nominated actor Tracy Morgan has been tapped to host, the show announced last month So far we know that the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance will be going to Rob Mendez, a football coach born without arms or legs . The Pat Tillman Award for Service will go to Kirstie Ennis, a Marine Corps veteran who launched a nonprofit after losing her leg For the past 26 years, the "ESPYS" have honored the best in sports while raising funds and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research . The foundation was started in 1993 by ESPN and legendary N.C. State basketball coach and sportscaster Jim Valvano.