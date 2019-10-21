2020 Chicago Marathon registration opens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking to run in the 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, the random drawing for 43rd running of the marathon opened Monday.
Individuals unable to meet the criteria for a guaranteed entry may apply through non-guaranteed entry drawing.
Registration for guaranteed entries opens at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 28.
Runners will have until Tuesday, December 3, to apply for either a guaranteed or non-guaranteed entry.
Entry cost is $205 for United States residents and $230 for those residing outside of the United States.
More than 45,000 runners, from across the United States and around the world, finished this year's Chicago Marathon, which was held on Oct. 13.
Runners vying for a spot can visit: chicagomarathon.com.
