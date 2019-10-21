Sports

2020 Chicago Marathon registration opens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking to run in the 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, the random drawing for 43rd running of the marathon opened Monday.

Individuals unable to meet the criteria for a guaranteed entry may apply through non-guaranteed entry drawing.

Registration for guaranteed entries opens at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 28.

Runners will have until Tuesday, December 3, to apply for either a guaranteed or non-guaranteed entry.

Entry cost is $205 for United States residents and $230 for those residing outside of the United States.

More than 45,000 runners, from across the United States and around the world, finished this year's Chicago Marathon, which was held on Oct. 13.

Runners vying for a spot can visit: chicagomarathon.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagoloopsouth loopgrant parkchicago marathon
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot sends letter to CTU calling for end to strike
Bag explodes while being loaded on flight at Midway
Woman kicks attacker to escape attempted kidnapping in South Chicago
37 shot, 4 fatally, in violent weekend in Chicago
First college cannabis program in Illinois trains students for weed industry
Calling all Chicago artists: Nonprofit announces $25,000 grants for local creatives
Parking in private Chicago lots comes with risk of getting booted
Show More
'Tupac Shakur' arrested in Tennessee
Rock and Roll TV exhibit puts music history on display
Lakefront pedestrian trail closed due to high waves: Chicago Park District
4M doses of fentanyl seized in Calif. bust
Driver flees after SUV crashes into SE Side Subway restaurant
More TOP STORIES News