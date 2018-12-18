CHICAGO BEARS

5 Chicago Bears players named to 2019 NFL Pro Bowl roster

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) celebrates with the fans after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. The Bears won 24-17. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Five Chicago Bears players have been voted into the 2019 Pro Bowl, the team announced Tuesday.

The Bears selected are outside linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, defensive backs Eddie Jackson and Kyle Fuller, and return specialist Tarik Cohen.

This is the most players selected for the Bears since the 2014 Pro Bowl, the team said.

The 2019 Pro Bowl will be held on Jan. 27, 2019, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The Bears just became NFC North champions for the first time in eight years with a weekend win over the Green Bay Packers. Mack jerseys, in particular, have been the top seller not just in Chicago but in the entire NFL for the past few weeks.

This will be Mack's fourth consecutive Pro Bowl; he was selected three times as a member of the Oakland Raiders from 2015 to 2017.

"God is good," Mack said. "Thank you to the Bears fans for giving me the opportunity to represent Chicago in the Pro Bowl. We also have a few of my guys with me! Congratulations to Kyle, Akiem, Eddie and Tarik! Bear Down!"

This will be the first Pro Bowl appearance for Fuller, Jackson Hicks and Cohen.

Seven additional Bears players have been voted as Pro Bowl alternates: quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, center Cody Whitehair, offensive lineman Charles Leno, Jr., and linebackers Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan and Leonard Floyd.
