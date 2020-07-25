Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford tests positive for COVID-19

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Veteran goaltender for the Chicago Blackhawks Corey Crawford said he tested positive for COVID-19.

It explains his absence from training camp in the NHL's return after the season was suspended because of the pandemic.

The 35-year-old told reporters Saturday, he's been in quarantine at his home in Chicago for the last few weeks.

"Excited to be back, I'm going to try to get into it as quick as possible and try and get that game shape back," Crawford said.

It's not clear how he contracted the virus. Crawford said he was surprised he tested positive since he had been spending a lot of time at home with his wife and two young children.

Crawford said the last couple of weeks have been a bit easier on him.

"It seemed to go by fairly quick with pretty much flu like symptoms," Crawford said.

The Blackhawks travel to Edmonton on Sunday, and Game 1 of their best-of-five series against the Oilers is Aug. 1.

Saturday was his first day back since recovering.

"Today felt decent for the first time on the ice," said Crawford. "I'm just going to try and build off of that."
