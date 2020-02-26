Sports

BMW Championship in Olympia Fields still looking for volunteers

The BMW Championship is still looking for volunteers.

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of volunteers are still needed for the 2020 BMW Championship this August.

The golf tournament will take place Aug. 18 to 23 at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields.

Volunteers must be at least 18 and commit to work at least three shifts during tournament week. Shifts range from four to six hours in length.

RELATED: Chicago Golf Show attendees will get free rounds, time with Robbie Gould, Cliff Levingston
EMBED More News Videos

The Chicago Golf Show takes place this weekend in Rosemont.



Sign up to be a volunteer at BMWChampionship.com. This year, the BMW Championship will fill 2,000 volunteer positions.

The BMW Championship is the penultimate event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs and returns to Olympia Fields for the first time since 1971, according to organizers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsolympia fieldsbmwgolfvolunteerism
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parts of Lake Shore Dr. reopened after large dumpster fire
Nursing student killed, 4 wounded in Avalon Park shooting
Indiana grandfather charged in toddler's cruise ship death speaks on guilty plea
Here's how to prepare for coronavirus outbreak in US
2 Chicago men charged in deadly Calumet City shooting: police
Short-term apartment rentals cause concern for some long-term tenants
Search for missing toddler Evelyn Boswell focused on NC pond
Show More
Another Lincoln Park HS employee removed; fired administrators file suit
Waukegan man tries to set officers on fire: police
Chicago Weather: Snow falls across area, high waves close parts of Lakefront Trail
2 fatally shot in Joliet
Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat
More TOP STORIES News