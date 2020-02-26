Sports

Chicago Golf Show attendees will get free rounds, time with Robbie Gould, Cliff Levingston

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- The Chicago Golf Show is in Rosemont this weekend.

Barry Cronin and Cathy Ralston spoke with ABC 7 Chicago Wednesday about the upcoming event, which is Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.

Admission for adults is $11, and children 11 and under are free.

Golf Visions Management is giving away free golf to everyone who attends the show, and attendees can also have a chance to win tickets to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club in August.

Professional athletes, including former Bears kicker Robbie Gould and former Bulls player Cliff Levingston, will be in attendance, too.

Visit chicagogolfshow.com for more information.
