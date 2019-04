Chicago Bears 2019 schedule released

EMBED >More News Videos Zach Miller announced he is retiring from the Chicago Bears after five years due to a horrific leg injury sustained in 2017.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The NFL released the full schedule for the Chicago Bears' 2019 season Wednesday.The schedules for all 32 teams was released at 7 p.m. and single-game tickets will go on sale starting at 8:30 p.m.The Bears already know their first opponent, as they will kick off their centennial season in a Thursday night game on Sept. 5 against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. The game will be the first time in franchise history where the Bears will open the NFL season on Thursday Night Football.The Bears will also play home games against the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, LA Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants.Here is the full Bears schedule:September 5 vs. Green Bay Packers (Home)September 15 vs. Denver BroncosSeptember 23 vs. Washington RedskinsSeptember 29 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Home)October 6 vs. Oakland Raiders (London)October 20 vs. New Orleans Saints (Home)October 27 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Home)November 3 vs. Philadelphia EaglesNovember 10 vs. Detroit Lions (Home)November 17 vs. Los Angeles RamsNovember 24 vs. New York Giants (Home)November 28 vs. Detroit LionsDecember 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys (Home)December 15 vs. Green Bay PackersDecember 22 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Home)December 29 vs. Minnesota VikingsThe Bears will also be traveling to London to play the Oakland Raiders this season. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the game will take place on Oct. 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Fans can purchase tickets at through Ticketmaster via chicagobears.com/ticket s. Entry to Bears games at Soldier Field will be via mobile tickets only this seasons. Ticket buyers can access their tickets on the free Chicago Bears Official App.For more information, call the Chicago Bears Ticket Office at 847-615-BEAR (2327).