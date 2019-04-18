Chicago Bears 2019 schedule released

The schedules for all 32 teams was released at 7 p.m. and single-game tickets will go on sale starting at 8:30 p.m.
Our 100th season schedule.#Bears100 pic.twitter.com/yHoWriRXpW— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 18, 2019
The Bears already know their first opponent, as they will kick off their centennial season in a Thursday night game on Sept. 5 against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. The game will be the first time in franchise history where the Bears will open the NFL season on Thursday Night Football.
The Bears will also play home games against the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, LA Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants.
Here is the full Bears schedule:
September 5 vs. Green Bay Packers (Home)
September 15 vs. Denver Broncos
September 23 vs. Washington Redskins
September 29 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Home)
October 6 vs. Oakland Raiders (London)
October 20 vs. New Orleans Saints (Home)
October 27 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Home)
November 3 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
November 10 vs. Detroit Lions (Home)
November 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams
November 24 vs. New York Giants (Home)
November 28 vs. Detroit Lions
December 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys (Home)
December 15 vs. Green Bay Packers
December 22 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Home)
December 29 vs. Minnesota Vikings
RELATED: Zach Miller retires from Chicago Bears after 5 years, following horrific leg injury in 2017
The Bears will also be traveling to London to play the Oakland Raiders this season. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the game will take place on Oct. 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Fans can purchase tickets at through Ticketmaster via chicagobears.com/tickets. Entry to Bears games at Soldier Field will be via mobile tickets only this seasons. Ticket buyers can access their tickets on the free Chicago Bears Official App.
For more information, call the Chicago Bears Ticket Office at 847-615-BEAR (2327).