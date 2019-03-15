Sports

Chicago Cubs are 4th most in-demand MLB team, according to StubHub

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs rank as one of the most in-demand Major League Baseball teams according to StubHub.

StubHub released its third annual MLB season preview Thursday, including a ranking of the top selling teams and most in-demand games of the season heading into Opening Day 2019.

The Cubs are the fourth highest team, behind the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants.

The North Side team was also ranked fourth on the list of most in-demand Opening Day games. They will face the Texas Rangers on March 28 at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The White Sox were also named one of StubHub's Trending Teams to Watch.

This is the fifth year in a row the Chicago Cubs have landed on the top 10 list.
