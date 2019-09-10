Chicago Fire MLS soccer games could be set for return to Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District will vote Wednesday on an authorization to let the city's Major League Soccer team the Chicago Fire to negotiate a move back to Soldier Field for its home games.The Park District said in a statement, "The Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners will vote on Wednesday to authorize the District to negotiate and enter into an agreement with the Chicago Fire for the use of Soldier Field commencing with its 2020 MLS season. No executed terms or contract currently exist between the Park District and Chicago Fire to play its games at Soldier Field during the 2020 season."The Fire ended their multi-year deal with Seat Geek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview earlier this year.The Fire moved from Soldier Field to Bridgeview in 2006 after the opening of the stadium that was then known as Toyota Park.The team would like to play at Soldier Field as soon as next season.