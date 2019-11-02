Chicago Public Schools cross country teams to compete in sectional meets Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools student-athletes will compete in state playoff competitions this weekender, despite the 15-day Chicago Teachers Strike.A Cook County judge has granted a temporary restraining order that will allow cross country athletes from Jones College Prep and five other schools to compete in sectional meets on Saturday.Jones College Prep filed an emergency injunction after the Illinois High School Association forbid them from practicing during the Chicago Teachers Strike. Cross country runners already missed the opportunity to compete in regional meets last weekend.Jones College Prep and the other schools argued that they should get special compensation because the strike was a circumstance out of their control. They said they worked hard and should be able to qualify for college scholarships and advance through to the state competitions.The judge agreed, saying the IHSA's policy was too vague and that it would cause irreparable harm to students to miss sectional meets Saturday."It was decided they would let us run the sectional cross country meet along with all the CPS athletes," said Ian Bacon, Jones College Prep cross country runner.By rule, not competing in the regionals disqualifies the teams from advancing in state tournaments. The judge waived that rule through his ruling."As we were walking over here I said, 'There's no time left on the clock. This is our last chance,'" said Kevin Sterling, attorney and father of Jones College Prep cross country runner.The lawyers for the runners also argued that Simeon High School was granted an exception by IHSA to be able to compete in their post-season.The judge also questioned IHSA attorneys about that decision"Why is an exception made for football teams to compete when it's not made for individual sports, like cross country," Judge Cohen said. "You're cherry-picking who you waive policies for."The IHSA issued a statement saying:"The Illinois High School Association will conduct its IHSA Boys & Girls Cross Country Sectionals as planned on November 2, and will include all runners impacted by the Chicago Public Schools strike per the Temporary Restraining Order granted this evening by the Honorable Neil H. Cohen. The CPS teams will compete at the Sectional site correlated with their Regional. We prepped our Sectional hosts for this potential outcome this afternoon, and have been working this evening to get them the information necessary to expand their meets. We will have meaningful discussion with our Board of Directors, staff, and legal representation throughout the weekend as we determine our next steps."