CHICAGO (WLS) --The ex-wife of Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has written a blog post accusing the player of physically abusing her.
The post by Russell's ex-wife, Melisa, was published Wednesday night.
"The first time I was physically mistreated by my spouse, I was in shock. I couldn't wrap my head around what just happened...Why did he get so angry? What did I do for him to want to put his hands on me?" the post said.
Allegations against Addison Russell first surfaced last year after his then-wife posted on social media and accused him of cheating on her. Someone identified as a friend to Melisa commented on the post and accused him of physically abusing her.
MLB launched an investigation after the social media comment. In response to the allegation, Addison Russell said in a statement last year, "Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment."
Melisa had not commented publicly on the abuse allegations until Wednesday. They divorced last year.