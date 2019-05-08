Sports

Cubs investigating fan's apparent racist hand gesture at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs said they are investigating a fan who made an apparent "white power" gesture during Tuesday night's game at Wrigley Field.

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs said they are investigating a fan using what appeared to be a racist hand gesture that was caught by cameras during Tuesday night's broadcast of a home game against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field.

Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney said in a statement early Wednesday morning that the fan made the gesture while Doug Glanville was working for NBC Sports Chicago.

Glanville, who is black, played nine seasons in the majors, including three with the Cubs. He also is an analyst for ESPN.

"Such ignorant and repulsive behavior is not tolerated at Wrigley Field," Kenney said in the statement. "We are reviewing the incident thoroughly because no one should be subjected to this type of offensive behavior."

The statement went on to say that "any individual behaving in this manner will not only be removed from the ballpark, but will be permanently banned from Wrigley Field."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
