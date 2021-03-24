Sports

Chicago Cubs unveil new touchless entry system for Wrigley Field games

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wrigley Field will come alive with Chicago Cubs fans in just eight days and there's a new touchless way for fans getting into the Friendly Confines.

Cubs management announced Wednesday a more streamlined experience that will carry over long after the pandemic ends.

"We're moving guests into the ballpark at a considerably faster pace than we've been able to do historically, which gets guests into the ballpark faster and gets them to their seats faster," said David Cromwell, Cubs senior vice president of operations.

RELATED: White Sox, Cubs fans can return to Guaranteed Rate Field, Wrigley Field for Opening Day, Mayor Lightfoot says

The method by which this will happen is touchless entry. Fans will scan themselves in at their designated gate, within a specific timeframe printed on their tickets. They will then walk through metal detectors that don't require the removal of cell phones, wallets or keys.

In addition, starting with the 2021 season Wrigley Field will go entirely cashless. Food purchases will be made easier, with fans able to order either by scanning a QR code or downloading an app.

"You will be able from your seat, while you're watching the game, make your order and then when you're ready to come fulfill it you can come to the stand," Cromwell said.

Even though capacity at both Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate Fields will for now be limited to 20%, the city has said there is potential to expand as the season progresses and more people get vaccinated.

The Cubs play ball at home April 1. The White Sox open their home season on April 8.
