NBA superstar Dwyane Wade surprises local students ahead of special Chicago screening of ESPN documentary chronicling his life, career

Dwyane Wade is back in his hometown of Chicago to attend a special screening of ESPN's documentary ""D. Wade: Life Unexpected" chronicling his life and career.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago native Dwyane Wade is coming home.The now-retired NBA superstar will be in his hometown for a special screening of his new ESPN documentary.But, he stopped by his alma mater in Oak Lawn first.Harold Richards High School students screamed Thursday morning, as Wade made a surprise appearance after a screening of the documentary. He said he hopes the piece inspires the students walking the school's halls today.Another screening will be held at the Museum of Contemporary Art Thursday night."D. Wade: Life Unexpected" chronicles Wade's life on and off the court. It also reflects on his personal and professional victories and set-backs throughout his legacy career.The film is directed and executive produced by Wade's long-time friend Bob Metelus.Many other current and former NBA players are also expected to attend the red carpet event Thursday night.The documentary will air on ESPN next Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m.