Friday Flyover: Coal City High School

COAL CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- This week, we feature Coal City High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!School Profile-Coal City High School has an enrollment of 673 students-Serves the communities of Coal City, Diamond, Carbon Hill and Goose Lake Township-Coal City is a Unit School District serving Pre-K - 12th grade-Coal City School District has a total of 5 schools, the oldest being 102 years old (Intermediate School), High School was built in 1972 and has had 4 additions with the most recent being in 2010.-School District covers over 54 square miles-School Nickname: Coal City CoalersCo-Curricular-IHSA Class 2A State Football Champs 1993-IHSA Class 4A State Football Runner-Up 2004-IHSA Class 2A State Softball Champs 2010-IHSA Class 1A State Wrestling Runner-Up in 1981, 1984, 1995, 1998, 2016, 2A State Runner-Up in 2019Community-Around the mid-late 1800's, coal mines started opening up around what is now Coal City.-Strip mines began operating in 1928 and are now filled with water and wildlife that formed man made lakes-The community suffered through 2 Tornados, in less than 2 years-November 17, 2013 Tornado EF-3-June 22, 2015 Tornado EF-3