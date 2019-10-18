Friday Flyover: Coal City High School

COAL CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- This week, we feature Coal City High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!
CCHS Facts:
School Profile
-Coal City High School has an enrollment of 673 students
-Serves the communities of Coal City, Diamond, Carbon Hill and Goose Lake Township
-Coal City is a Unit School District serving Pre-K - 12th grade
-Coal City School District has a total of 5 schools, the oldest being 102 years old (Intermediate School), High School was built in 1972 and has had 4 additions with the most recent being in 2010.
-School District covers over 54 square miles
-School Nickname: Coal City Coalers
Co-Curricular
-IHSA Class 2A State Football Champs 1993
-IHSA Class 4A State Football Runner-Up 2004
-IHSA Class 2A State Softball Champs 2010
-IHSA Class 1A State Wrestling Runner-Up in 1981, 1984, 1995, 1998, 2016, 2A State Runner-Up in 2019
Community
-Around the mid-late 1800's, coal mines started opening up around what is now Coal City.
-Strip mines began operating in 1928 and are now filled with water and wildlife that formed man made lakes
-The community suffered through 2 Tornados, in less than 2 years
-November 17, 2013 Tornado EF-3
-June 22, 2015 Tornado EF-3
