Friday Flyover: Crystal Lake Central High School

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- This week, we feature Crystal Lake Central High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!Crystal Lake Fast Facts-U.S. News & World Report named Crystal Lake Central a "Best High School"-Crystal Lake Central opened in 1924 and is the oldest high school in District 155-Central is an AVID Schoolwide Site of Distinction-88% of recent graduates are continuing their education-90% of recent graduates participated in one or more extracurricular activity-The class of 2019 earned $3,246,233 in scholarships-Famous alumni include Rob Elgas and Mark Rivera (See photos)-Rob Elgas graduated in 1992 and participated in football, basketball, and was a senior mentor.-Mark Rivera graduated in 2007. He participated in cross country, track, National Honor Society, the variety show and was a senior mentor. He was also nominated for Homecoming Court and participated in Mr. CLC.Co-curricular Achievements:-2018 IHSA State runner up Cheer-2017 IHSA Volleyball -3rd in State-2015 - IHSA - Wrestling - 4th in State-2016 -IHSA - 3rd in State competition-2013 - IHSA - 1st place in State - Competitive Dance-2007 - IHSA - 1st place in State - Volleyball-1995 - IHSA - 4th place in State - Boys Cross Country-2010 - IHSA - 2nd place in State - Wrestling