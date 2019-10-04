CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- This week, we feature Crystal Lake Central High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
Crystal Lake Fast Facts
-U.S. News & World Report named Crystal Lake Central a "Best High School"
-Crystal Lake Central opened in 1924 and is the oldest high school in District 155
-Central is an AVID Schoolwide Site of Distinction
-88% of recent graduates are continuing their education
-90% of recent graduates participated in one or more extracurricular activity
-The class of 2019 earned $3,246,233 in scholarships
-Famous alumni include Rob Elgas and Mark Rivera (See photos)
-Rob Elgas graduated in 1992 and participated in football, basketball, and was a senior mentor.
-Mark Rivera graduated in 2007. He participated in cross country, track, National Honor Society, the variety show and was a senior mentor. He was also nominated for Homecoming Court and participated in Mr. CLC.
PHOTOS: Crystal Lake Central High School 5552539
Co-curricular Achievements:
-2018 IHSA State runner up Cheer
-2017 IHSA Volleyball -3rd in State
-2015 - IHSA - Wrestling - 4th in State
-2016 -IHSA - 3rd in State competition
-2013 - IHSA - 1st place in State - Competitive Dance
-2007 - IHSA - 1st place in State - Volleyball
-1995 - IHSA - 4th place in State - Boys Cross Country
-2010 - IHSA - 2nd place in State - Wrestling
Friday Flyover: Crystal Lake Central High School
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News