Friday Flyover: Elk Grove High School

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- This week, we feature Elk Grove High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!
FUN FACTS
-Elk Grove High School opened in 1966
-840 Student Athletes
-85.6% Completed College-Level Coursework
-Niche rated A+
-500+ Students in Fine & Performing Arts
-2,000 Students
-We are the only school in Illinois that has a cheerleading team that has qualified for state every year for the past 15 years
-Our baseball team won back to back to back MSL championships - only time in conference history.
-Football announcer for every single football game for the last 53 years - Ken Grams
Famous alumni:
-James Iha, guitarist, known for his work with Smashing Pumpkins.
-Dave Otto, a Major League Baseball pitcher (1987-94) and broadcaster.
-Ailyn Perez is a world-renowned operatic soprano
-Stephanie Faracy, an American actress known for playing supporting roles in films including Heaven Can Wait (1978),Scavenger Hunt (1979), Blind Date (1987), and The Great Outdoors(1988)
Social Media: @ElkGroveHS, Twitter, Facebook
School Song:
Fight on for Elk Grove
Charge down the field
Push on to victory
We will never yield
Raise high our banner
Hail to Varsity
Fight on for Elk Grove
and onward to victory!
To find out more about Elk Grove High School, visit https://eghs.d214.org/.
