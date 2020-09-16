coronavirus illinois

Hinsdale South High School football player tests positive for COVID-19, football program shut down for 2 weeks

Crystal Lake latest suburb to hold protest demanding return of fall sports, in-person learning
By
DARIEN, Ill. (WLS) -- Hinsdale South High School officials confirmed a student in its football program has tested positive for COVID-19.

The debate about in-person learning and fall sports has grown in the suburbs recently, with multiple protests being staged in multiple suburbs to demand the return of both, including in Hinsdale.

RELATED: Hinsdale Central students say remote learning is a threat to their health
EMBED More News Videos

students and parents gathered on the steps of Hinsdale Central High School Thursday to call on the district to reinstitute in-person learning.



Now administrators at Hinsdale South said a player involved in their football camp tested positive for the virus. In a letter to football families, the principal said the school "will be suspending all football-related activities for 14 days...and requiring all students and staff who participated in the camp to quarantine through September 24."

"Anytime, whether that be a sporting event, a sports team, that be a backyard barbecue or a wedding," said Karen Ayala, executive director of the DuPage County Health Department. "We need to be extra vigilant in making sure we take the precautionary measures, wearing a mask, keeping our distance."

RELATED: Wheaton Warrenville South High School students fight for in-person learning, return of fall sports

Just last week Hinsdale students and parents rallied for the return of in-person learning and fall sports. Tuesday night, families in Crystal Lake added their voices to the growing debate.

"We are seeing increased depression, anxiety, and even hopelessness in some cases," said Angela Bonneville, Center for Emotional Wellness of the Northwest Suburbs.

"When you say stuff from your heart to them and say how it's personally affected you, then it's going to make a lot bigger change than just us all out here," said Jake Lukasik, Cary-Grove High School student.

Plainfield parents, students rally to demand return to in-person learning as Will Co. struggles with positivity rate

Governor JB Pritzker was asked Tuesday about other states, many with higher infection rates, that are allowing high school sports.

"Fine, if they've decided to endanger and children and families in those states by allowing certain contact sports to take place, that's their decision. That's not something that's good for the families, the children of Illinois," Prtizker responded.

At Hinsdale South, there is no word on how that player became infected. The county health department is now working with the district on identifying anyone who had close contact with that person.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshinsdaledariencrystal lakeprotestcoronavirus illinoishigh school sportshigh school footballcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Pritzker firm that Illinois high school contact sports will not start in fall
Pritzker warns of budget cuts, IL reports 1,466 new COVID-19 cases
Metra wants riders back; ensures clean and safe train ride
More restaurants, bars face closures due to COVID-19 economic impact
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fact checking President Trump's ABC News town hall
Travel baseball team unites youth across Chicago
Lakeview armed robbery suspects captured on new surveillance video
Pritzker warns of budget cuts, IL reports 1,466 new COVID-19 cases
Shots fired on Michigan Ave., car chase through South Loop
Fatal shooting in Rogers Park CTA station
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warmer, PM showers Wednesday
Show More
Mexican toilet paper popping up in US stores amid COVID-19 shortages
Pritzker firm that Illinois high school contact sports will not start in fall
Cardi B files for divorce from Offset after 2 years of marriage
The Score's Dan McNeil fired over tweet about ESPN reporter
Boy, 5, seriously injured by gunshot in Lawndale
More TOP STORIES News