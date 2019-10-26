CPS to allow football teams to practice during Chicago teachers strike, IHSA says

The announcement comes after a judge ruled student athletes will not be able to compete in the state playoffs during the strike.
Wednesday is a crucial day for CPS football teams and their players, who are hoping to get back on the practice field so they can compete in state playoffs.
A deal must be in place by Wednesday night for teams to participate in the state playoffs. Teams must practice three days before playoffs begin Saturday.
If a team practices with a non-union employee, that would count as practice. If the strike continues to Friday night, teams could play this weekend.
If the strike ends Wednesday, some coaches said they'll hold late night practices if necessary.
On Monday, 56 Public League volleyball teams were forced to forfeit the state playoffs, affecting hundreds of players.
Per the IHSA strike policy, Chicago Public Schools football teams may not compete in their IHSA Football Playoff games scheduled for Saturday, November 2, unless the strike is settled. An exact timeline for determining the forfeit deadline will be announced later this week.
IHSA released a statement regarding CPS competition in the IHSA State Series during the strike:
"Earlier today, Chicago Public Schools informed the IHSA that it will allow its high school football teams to practice during the strike. This is allowable under the IHSA Strike Policy, as long as all of the following guidelines are met:
- They must be approved by the local Board of Education and school administration.
- They must be conducted by personnel who meet the provisions of By-law 2.070.
- They must be conducted in such manner that assures the health and safety of the participants.
- Students from a school on strike may not practice with a team from a school which is not on strike."