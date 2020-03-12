MLB suspends spring training games and delays opening day

MLB became the latest major North American league to hit pause on staging matchups amid coronavirus concerns.
"This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans. MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season," a statement by MLB read.
MLB also indefinitely postponed 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tucson, Arizona.
"MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible," MLB added.
Earlier Thursday, Major League Soccer suspended its season for 30 days, and countless college basketball conference tournaments were canceled.
The NBA was the first major North American league to suspend operations after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.
Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/0bWS5VTRPu— MLB (@MLB) March 12, 2020