MLS suspends season due to coronavirus after NBA's hiatus

A day after the NBA suspended its regular season four weeks before it was scheduled to end, another major North American sports league followed suit amid coronavirus uncertainty.

Major League Soccer, which comprises of 26 teams coast-to-coast, both in the U.S. and Canada, will suspend its season three weeks into the 2020 schedule, sources confirmed to ESPN.

While the NBA's move was based on a player's positive COVID-19 test, it was not immediately known whether something similar prompted MLS' own suspension.

SEE ALSO: NBA suspends season until further notice after Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19

The fast-spreading pandemic has already pressed one major sporting event, NCAA March Madness, to play without fans attending.

All teams in the MLS had already played two matches each before the abrupt suspension.

Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl was the first to report the league suspension.



Where are the coronavirus cases in the U.S.?
