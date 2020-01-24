Sports

2020 NBA All Star Game uniforms pay tribute to Chicago CTA train lines

The eight uniforms featured over the NBA All Star Weekend in Chicago will pay tribute to the eight CTA 'L" lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The NBA All Star Game uniforms have been revealed and they pay tribute to Chicago's CTA train lines.

There are eight different uniforms that will be on the court during the All Star Game at the United Center and each one will incorporate a different color for each line: blue and red for the NBA All Star Game, purple and orange for the NBA Rising Stars, green and pink for the NBA All Star Celebrity Game and brown and yellow for the NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game.

The uniforms created by Jordan Brand also feature the six-pointed star from the Chicago flag.

The 2020 NBA All Star Game will take place on February 16 at the United Center.

Chicago previously hosted the All Star Game two previous times, in 1973 and 1988, at Chicago Stadium.
