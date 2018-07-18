SPORTS

'Eternal Flame of Hope' sculpture erected to honor Special Olympics' 50th anniversary in Chicago

The "Eternal Flame of Hope" sculpture was erected near Soldier Field in Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 30-foot steel monument was erected Wednesday outside Soldier Field to honor the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics, which was first held in Chicago at the stadium.

The "Eternal Flame of Hope" symbolizes the Special Olympics' theme of inclusion and unity, as well as hope, says world-renowned sculpture Richard Hunt, a Chicago native.

Hunt has more than 125 pieces of sculptures on display in Chicago and across the country.

The sculpture weighs about 7,000 pounds and will have a flame that can grow to 15 feet.

The official lighting of the sculpture will be held at noon Friday after a law enforcement torch run.

This week features multiple events to honor the 50th anniversary, which will culminate with a concert featuring Chicagoan Chance the Rapper, along with several other musicians.
