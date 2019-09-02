Sports

VIDEO: Chicago Bears Superfan Peyton Manning baptized in beef juice, Walter Payton jersey

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bears-Packers rivalry also means diehard fans are put to the test. But the Bears may have one-upped Green Bay with their newest superfan.

As part of his ESPN+ series "Peyton's Places," former quarterback Peyton Manning donned a Walter Payton jersey alongside former Saturday Night Live castmates George Wendt and Robert Smigel.

Wendt and Smigel baptized Manning into a tub filled with Italian beef juice, "In the name of The Papa, The Ditka and The 46 Defense." Manning then emerged from the tub as a Bears superfan, complete with a Ditka mustache and shouting, "Packers suck."



The Bears open their season against the Packers Thursday night at Soldier Field

"Peyton's Places" is a series that streams on ESPN+. ESPN and ABC7 are both owned by the Walt Disney Company.
