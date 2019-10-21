CPS state playoff chances in jeopardy amid continuing teachers strike

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5633593" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Trost, the founder of Pepsico Showdown, speaks during CPS student athletes presser.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The threat of the Illinois High School Association kicking nearly 100 CPS schools out of Tuesday's Class 2A and 3A state playoffs looms as the Chicago teachers strike continues.CPS high school student athletes gathered Sunday at Whitney Young High School's the Michelle Obama Sports Complex to express their concern that their seasons will end prematurely due to the strike.Students like Whitney Young High School senior Esme McCarthy said they've been looking forward to this year's season."We have 14 seniors on our team. We see this as an opportunity to finally, hopefully win something in state, and we want to be given that chance to compete for a regional title," McCarthy said.Joe Trost, the founder of Pepsico Showdown, said IHSA has an opportunity to be a hero for thousands of student-athletes and give them a chance to compete."You're impacting families, you're impacting life long memories, and you're impacting opportunities to be seen by college scouts," Trost said. "There's a massive impact. It's not just a game, it's an impact on the game of life."According to the IHSA strike policy, "If a school is on strike and not in legal session, as defined by the State Board of Education, on the date of the beginning competition in any IHSA state series, students from that school may not participate in the state series. However, when students from any member school first participate in the beginning level of competition in a given state series that state series is considered to have begun for all entered schools."IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement, "IHSA By-laws and Policy are created by our member high schools and the principals who serve on our Board of Directors, respectively. The IHSA Policy that encompasses how IHSA State Series Tournaments are handled in relation to the participation by schools who are on strike is very clear in its language. If a high school or district is on strike when the IHSA State Series begins at its lowest level, then that high school or the high schools in that district are prohibited from participating. Because the IHSA Boys and Girls Golf State Series and the Class 1A Soccer State series started before the strike, per the IHSA Policy, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) high school golfers and 1A Soccer teams were allowed to continue to participate in the State Series. However, CPS chose to prohibit any further participation by its student-athletes, thus eliminating their participation in the state series. One of the rights granted to IHSA member high schools is the ability to appeal Association By-laws and Policy. We have received an appeal request seeking to allow participation by CPS schools in the Boys 2A and 3A Soccer and Girls 1A and 2A Tennis State Series. However, our Board of Directors is unlikely to hear the appeal while the strike is ongoing as it appears the CPS does not plan to allow for participation during the strike. As we look toward the future, their are clear guidelines in place for IHSA member schools to be able to impact change in IHSA By-laws and Policy."