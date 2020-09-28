MLB

Chicago Cubs host Marlins, White Sox face A's in post-season playoffs schedule

This season is the 3rd time in history both Chicago teams made it to the post-season
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The playoff picture is clear Sunday night for both the Cubs and the White Sox.

They now know who they will face, as both teams make it to the post-season in the same season for the third time in history.

It's been a roughly 60 game season -- during a pandemic, but not only did the White Sox and the Cubs manage to avoid any outbreaks, but for the first time since 2008 they both made the playoffs.

RELATED: Chicago Cubs, White Sox close in on division titles

The Chicago Cubs will host the Miami Marlins and the Chicago White Sox are headed to Oakland for the best of three wildcard series that starts Tuesday.

RELATED: 2020 MLB playoffs: Wild-card standings, playoff picture and postseason format

It has been that long since the Sox were postseason playing, making this a first for guys like Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito and even RBI leader Jose Abreu, but stumbling to the finish is less than ideal.

Whereas, the Cubs know the drill, with five postseason appearances in the last six years.

RELATED: Chicago White Sox, Cubs announce 2021 schedules

What will be new for everyone is the best of three, no fans in the stand, and pandemic protocols as they chase a World Series after a weird season.

Both teams will work out Monday, with the Sox series starting Tuesday and the Cubs at Wrigley on Wednesday.

Neither manager has announced their game one starter.
