SPORTS

White Sox grounds keeper receives overdue World Series honor

EMBED </>More Videos

After a two-decade long gap in his resume, Nevest Coleman returned to the grounds of Guaranteed Rate Field. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A grounds crew member at the White Sox's Guaranteed Rate Field received an overdue World Series honor on Wednesday.

Nevest Coleman was a member of the grounds keeping crew until in 1994 he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a 20-year-old woman in Englewood. Coleman sat in prison for 23 years until last November, when he and his co-defendant were exonerated and released.

Upon his release, the Chicago White Sox welcomed Coleman back with open arms, and he picked up right where he left off with the team in March.

While Coleman was in prison, however, the team won the World Series. Members of the grounds crew at the time were presented with watches in honor of the big win.

Coleman, who would have been a member of the grounds crew that year, never received his - until now.

"You should have been with us in 2005 when we won the World Series, but you were someplace else," White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf said in a recording of the moment that the team shared on Twitter. "Had you been here, there's something that you would have gotten as a member of the grounds crew, so I want to give you that something right now. I don't want you to be cheated. That's something you should have had, so now you have it."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago White Soxwrongful convictionworld serieswrongfully accusedfeel goodEnglewoodChicagoArmour SquareBridgeport
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Exonerated man returns to job as White Sox groundskeeper
White Sox groundskeeper back on job after 23 years in prison
Murder charges dropped against 2 exonerated Chicago men
2 Chicago men freed from prison, exonerated on rape, murder charges
SPORTS
Blackhawks all-time leading scorer Stan Mikita dies
Wrigley Field illuminated night lights 30 years ago today
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
Chance for Sports collects equipment for kids worldwide
More Sports
Top Stories
Joliet teacher charged in fatal beating of his wife
Chicago police homicide clearance rate remains low
McDonald's flagship store reopens in River North
Wrigley Field illuminated night lights 30 years ago today
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection finds rodent problem
'Facts don't line up well' for Chicago banker ensnared in Manafort mess
Family of missing Rolling Meadows man offers $10K reward
Some crayons test positive for dangerous substances
Show More
2 knocked down, robbed by armed suspects in Bucktown
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
New security cameras in Roscoe Village aim to curb crime
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
More News